Gauteng health owes Emfuleni municipality more than R131m

Gauteng health department and its MEC of health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, had rushed to the Johannesburg High Court to force the Emfuleni municipality to switch back power to the department’s properties in the towns of Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark.

Emfuleni switched off the lights on the department’s properties that house doctors and nurses after the municipality stated that Gauteng health was owing it more than R131-million in arrears.

The municipality, which is also struggling financially, pulled the plug on two properties. These are Kopanong doctors and nurses residence in Vereeniging and Johan Heyns House in Vanderbijlpark.

Despite owing Emfuleni, Nkomo-Ralehoko and her department took the municipality to court, This was to force it to restore electricity supply to its properties.

MEC wants municipality interdicted

In the urgent application, the MEC and her department made several demands. They demanded that the municipality be interdicted from disconnecting power to the said properties.

“The applicants seek an order requiring the respondents to take all and/or any necessary action. This action is to ensure, inter alia, that the following is complied with within 14 days of the handing of this order,” reads the court document.

Incorrect billing

The department argued that the service level agreement (SLA) for primary healthcare is concluded and signed by both parties. It also stated that the overcharges and incorrect billing of electricity be addressed. These are at the department’s hospitals, clinics and residences. The department demanded that they should be corrected and reversed.

In the document that Sunday World has seen, the invoice shows that the department owes the municipality R131 751 122,93. This was sent to Nkomo-Ralehoko’s office by Emfuleni. It is the debt that was accumulated over a period of time due to the non-payment of the electricity bill by the department.

Order granted

However, despite its argument that the department was in the wrong, the court ordered the municipality to restore electricity supply to the buildings.

“The respondents are to restore the electricity supply to the applicants’ properties at Kopanong doctors and nurses residence. These are… situated at 7A Duggie Morkel St, Unitas Park AH, Vereeniging. …Also at Johan Heyns House, situated at Cnr Frikkie Meyer & Pasteur Boulevard, Vanderbijlpark,” reads the court document.

Judge’s ruling

Judge Norman Manoim had also stated that a Rule Nisi was ordered with a return date of March 26. This was for the parties involved in the squabble to show why the order should not be made final.

The department has three hospitals in Emfuleni. These include several primary healthcare clinics. They all rely on the municipality for water and electricity supply.

