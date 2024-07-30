Gauteng launches e-Panic app for distressed residents

The Gauteng Provincial Government has officially launched its e-Panic app (Gauteng e-Panic) as part of the province’s commitment to prioritise the safety and security of citizens and communities.

The panic button has been created to fight against crime and the persistent issues of domestic violence in Gauteng.

Assisting in time of need

It is a free-to-use service and, according to the provincial government, the response team is fully equipped to assist residents in their time of need.

The Gauteng MEC of e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, has encouraged all residents to use this free resource.

“The Gauteng Panic Button is a testament to the progress made by the provincial government to create a safer environment for everyone in the province. By downloading and using this app, you can protect yourself and your loved ones in times of emergency,” Dhlamini said.

The panic button initiative offers both a physical device and an electronic version that is available as an app.

The Gauteng Panic Button app is available for download on Android and iOS platforms, providing a convenient and accessible way for all residents to stay safe.

Lifeline

“The Gauteng Panic Button is not just a tool; it’s a lifeline. It is an initiative by the Gauteng Provincial Government to ensure that all our residents are safe at all times,” Dhlamini said.

Download and register for the app.

Go to Google Play or the App Store. Search for “Gauteng Panic Button.”. Look for the blue icon labelled “Crime Prevention Panic Button Gauteng.”.

Press Install to download the app to your device.

Open the app: Once installed, open the app to start the registration process.

Enter your phone number: Provide your phone number and press “Submit.”. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) via SMS.

Enter the OTP. Input the OTP and press “Submit.”.

Complete your profile. Enter your name, surname, phone number, and email (email is optional). Accept the terms and conditions to complete your registration.

