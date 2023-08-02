Gauteng legislature wants soldiers deployed to curb illegal mining

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has called for the deployment of soldiers to end the scourge of illegal mining in the province.

The committee said it would write a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi to consider its call.

The call follows the discovery of five bodies suspected to be those of illegal miners in Riverlea, Johannesburg at the weekend.

The discovery followed reports of a gun battle between warring factions of illegal miners.

In a statement, the committee said illegal mining is causing “escalating lawlessness and mayhem” in the province.

“The committee views illegal mining as a form of economic sabotage beyond just tax evasion, but also illicit financial flows with a devastatingly negative effect on the already struggling South African economy.

“It is also critical to establish the alleged involvement of mining companies in illegal mining and their contribution to bringing an end to this,” said the committee.

It further called on the Department of Mineral Resources to assist in holding mining companies that previously owned these mines legally obligated and accountable in taking full responsibility for rehabilitating them.

The committee added that it would be calling on leaders in the province before it to explain what measures are being explored to curb the scourge of illegal mining.

“The committee has therefore resolved to call on the Gauteng MEC for community safety, together with the provincial police commissioner, to appear before it and give an account of what measures are being put in place to end illegal mining in the province.

“These measures must have clear action plans and timelines, as the people of Gauteng can no longer afford to live in fear due to the so-called zama zamas who are in their majority illegal foreign nationals.

“The safety of citizens should be a priority and we cannot allow lawlessness to continue unabated,” reads the statement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.