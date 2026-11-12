Gauteng malaria deaths nearly triple in 2026 as cross-border travel raises alarm

Malaria deaths in Gauteng have nearly tripled in the first nine months of 2026, with Mozambique emerging as a major concern amid a sharp increase in infections linked to cross-border travel.

On Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) announced that it has recorded 17 malaria-related deaths between January and September this year, compared with six during the same period in 2025.

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According to the department, cases increased by 38.6%, from 554 to 768.

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Of particular concern is that 15 (88.2%) of the 17 people who died had travelled to countries within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), with Mozambique accounting for approximately 59% of the reported deaths.

Mozambique travel under scrutiny

“Although Gauteng is regarded as a non-endemic province, residents remain at risk of contracting malaria when travelling to areas where the disease is prevalent,” said Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The department is urging residents planning trips to malaria-endemic areas to visit travel clinics available in the province’s five health districts for advice and appropriate precautions before and during their journeys.

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Malaria is preventable and treatable but can be fatal if not diagnosed and treated promptly.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting.

“Anyone who develops these symptoms while travelling to, or after returning from, a malaria endemic area should seek medical attention immediately and inform healthcare workers about their travel history,” Mabona said.

Strengthening surveillance and prevention

The department said it is intensifying malaria prevention and control interventions through its Environmental Health Services while environmental health practitioners investigate reported cases to establish the likely source of infection and classify them as imported or odyssean malaria cases.

The province is also conducting audits of malaria-related deaths to identify contributing factors and strengthen prevention and response measures.

“Healthcare workers receive ongoing training to improve their ability to identify suspected malaria cases, particularly because the disease may not be immediately suspected in a province where it is not endemic.

“The department also monitors reported cases daily to identify emerging trends and facilitate timely interventions,” Mabona added.

Festive season awareness campaigns

Mabona said community awareness activities are being intensified in identified hotspot areas and among high-risk populations, particularly during peak travel periods such as public holidays and the festive season.

Outreach activities at taxi ranks, bus stations and other strategic locations aim to educate travellers about malaria transmission, symptoms, prevention and the importance of early treatment.

“The department continues to work with municipalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the National Department of Health and other stakeholders to strengthen malaria prevention, surveillance and control.”

With the festive season approaching, residents travelling to malaria-endemic countries are urged to take precautions and remain alert to symptoms, even after returning home.

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