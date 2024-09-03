Gauteng man gets life sentence for rape, child pornography

A 35-year-old Gauteng man has been sentenced to life plus 25 years in jail for charges relating to rape and child pornography.

Letlhogonolo Mothlapeng was convicted of several horrific crimes including kidnapping, rape, child pornography, and intimidation by the Johannesburg High Court.

This after Mothlapeng was found guilty of owning and producing pornographic videos with children. Also forcing them to watch sexually offensive acts, and producing such videos with them.

Kidnapped, raped two young girls

Police conducted a thorough investigation in February 2023. The investigation revealed that Mothlapeng threatened and kidnapped two young girls from Tarlton in the West Rand. He used a weapon to threaten them before forcing them into his car.

This is the basis for the charges.

He then drove them to his residence in Magaliesburg. There he produced child pornography, raped them, and attempted to intimidate them into silence. He did this by threatening to share the explicit content online.

The brave victims refused to be silenced, they reported the ordeal to the authorities. Mothlapeng was taken into custody at his residence on the same day.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed the matter.

“Both victims courageously related their terrifying tales. They described how Mothlapeng forced them into his bed and subjected them to a terrifying and abusive nightmare.

“They were sexually assaulted after being made to watch explicit videos. This left them traumatised,” Mjonondwane said.

Senior state Advocate Rachel Kau made reference on the alarming prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa. She outlined aggravating factors that the accused took advantage of his young and helpless victims. This caused them immense humiliation.

NPA welcomes sentence

According to the court, the life sentence would become an effective life sentence. This as the 23-year prison term would run concurrently with it.

“The NPA welcomes this judgment and sentencing of Letlhogonolo Mothlapeng. It marks a significant milestone in the ongoing fight against GBV and child exploitation.

“This ruling sends a strong message that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated. And that perpetrators will face the full might of the law,” said Mjonondwane.

