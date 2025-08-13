Gauteng man gets life sentence for shooting death of woman he was mugging

Mthokozisi Mngomezulu, 33, was sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 13 years by the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for the murder of 27-year-old Paulina (surname not provided) on Johannesburg’s Main Reef Road in September 2019.

The sentencing, handed down in August, a month dedicated to honouring women, highlighted the tragedy of violence against women.

On Tuesday, the court heard how Mngomezulu was arrested on the same day as the murder. While police were at the scene, the witness spotted Mngomezulu crossing Main Reef Road and alerted officers.

Upon apprehending him, police discovered a firearm with a filed-off serial number concealed in his jacket. Ballistic analysis later confirmed that the cartridge case found at the scene was fired from this weapon. This directly linked Mngomezulu to the crime.

Accosted victim and her friend

Warrant Officer Johan Potgieter, who led the investigation, detailed the events leading to Paulina’s death. On the night of the murder, Paulina and her friend were walking from the George Goch informal settlement. They then noticed Mngomezulu following them.

Paulina voiced her concern, but her friend dismissed it. Moments later, Mngomezulu approached and ordered them to stop. He demanded Paulina’s bag while brandishing the firearm. The witness fled upon seeing the gun, but heard a gunshot and saw Paulina collapse. She immediately sought help.

Acting Regional Court Prosecutor Terry Hlongwane described the murder as brutal, senseless, and committed against two defenceless women.

He presented a Victim Impact Statement prepared by Court Preparations Officer Dineo Theoha. It revealed the profound trauma inflicted on Paulina’s friend, who was also the eyewitness. The statement disclosed that the friend had turned to alcohol and continues to grapple with severe emotional distress.

GBV scourge on Women’s Month

The court echoed the state’s sentiments. It noted the profound sorrow of delivering such a sentence in August, a month meant to celebrate women. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reaffirmed its commitment to securing justice for victims of violent crime, particularly women.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said they remain committed to ensuring that perpetrators face the full might of the law.

Mngomezulu was convicted of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. This marks a significant step in the fight against gender-based violence in Gauteng.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content