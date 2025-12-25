Gauteng MEC welcomes newborn Christmas babies with special gifts

Christmas morning arrived with extra sparkle at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, where seven babies had already been born by 9am, bringing joy and celebration to families and healthcare workers.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko marked the special occasion by visiting the maternity ward and handing out gifts to mothers who welcomed their babies on Christmas Day.

The warm gesture added to the festive spirit, turning the hospital into a place of smiles, hope and new beginnings.

Reminded moms of their duties

Wishing the mothers a Merry Christmas, Nkomo-Ralehoko shared heartfelt words of encouragement as she celebrated the arrival of the newborns.

She spoke about the joy of welcoming little bundles of joy and reminded mothers of the importance of bonding closely with their children to fully enjoy and support their growth and development.

She also highlighted the role of healthcare support provided by the hospital, encouraging mothers to make full use of the information they receive to ensure their babies attend all immunisation sessions and get the best possible start in life.

Extending her message beyond the maternity ward, the MEC called on communities to keep the festive season safe and peaceful.

She urged families to celebrate responsibly, avoid alcohol abuse, conflict, and spend quality time at home. Encouragingly, she noted that no festive season incidents requiring hospitalisation had been reported so far.

“Please don’t go out to drink, don’t drink, stay at home. Make sure that you are with your family, and avoid fighting during this festive season. Because you can end up in the hospital, and you don’t need anyone to be in the hospital,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

North West welcomes Christmas babies

Meanwhile, the Christmas baby celebrations continued beyond Gauteng.

In the North West province, Health MEC Sello Lehari and Premier Lazzy Mokgosi spent their Christmas morning at Mafikeng Provincial Hospital. At the hospital, 34 babies had been born by 10am.

The number was expected to rise as the day progressed, with regular updates planned throughout the day.

Across provinces, the arrival of Christmas babies served as a reminder of hope and renewal. The simple joys that define the festive season – a truly heart-warming start to Christmas Day.

