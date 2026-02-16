Gauteng MPLs salute Cyril Ramaphosa’s SANDF plan against illegal mining

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety has welcomed the decision to deploy the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to tackle illegal mining.

Bandile Masuku, the committee chairperson, emphasised that the crisis has reached a dangerous tipping point and requires urgent and forceful intervention.

The announcement to deploy troops in Gauteng and Western Cape to fight against illegal mining and gang-related violence was made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the State of the Nation Address last Thursday.

Further details, including the cost of the deployment, are yet to be announced.

Masuku said the move showed how deep the matter is and the need for stronger action against criminal syndicates.

“The committee has, for an extended period, raised concerns about the devastating impact of illegal mining in Gauteng,” Masuku said.

The committee expressed these concerns during a recent unannounced oversight visit to the Bekkersdal police station.

Long-overdue intervention

“The committee received disturbing reports of zama zamas intimidating residents, perpetrating violent crime, and holding communities hostage through fear and lawlessness,” said Masuku.

Six hundred families in Randfontein have had to flee their homes due to the escalating violence associated with illegal mining.

He further highlighted that illegal mining is a serious organised crime matter that threatens lives and damages infrastructure.

According to Masuku, ordinary policing methods alone have not been enough to tackle the issue, and he called for stronger and coordinated action across government agencies.

“In this regard, the deployment of the SANDF is a critical and long-overdue intervention that the committee has repeatedly recommended.

“The committee is confident that this decisive action will significantly boost law-enforcement efforts, restore safety in affected areas, and send a clear and unequivocal message that criminality will not be tolerated in Gauteng.”

He said the committee will continue to monitor implementation and the impact that the troops will have on the ground to ensure that Gauteng is saved from illegal mining and organised crime.

