Gauteng police confiscate over 3 000 unlicensed firearms

In an effort to fight the rapid circulation of unlicensed firearms in society, the police in Gauteng have confiscated over 3 000 guns since the year began including over 2 000 assorted rounds of ammunition.

This as a result of Operation O Kae Molao campaign, which is characterised by routine crime-prevention patrols, roadblocks, and stop-and-searches in communities across the province.

Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, commended the police for a job well done and urged the community members to continue providing tip-offs that lead to the prevention of crime.

“Firearms are a weapon of choice in most crimes committed in Gauteng and it is important that they be removed from the wrong hands with the aim of protecting innocent victims,” said Mawela.

The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish any link to other serious crimes committed around the country.

Author