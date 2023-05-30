Gauteng police hunt for killers of Baragwanath Hospital nurse

The Gauteng department of health has lost one of its soldiers after a female nurse was gunned down by unknown men on Tuesday.

According to Tshepo Shawa, spokesperson for the department, the nurse, who worked at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, was on her way to work when she was attacked.

Shawa said the department cannot comment further, saying the police are handling the matter.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the killing and said the police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

“Police have opened a case of murder and are searching for the suspects after a 53-year-old healthcare worker was shot and killed in Soweto on Tuesday,” said Masondo.

“It is reported that the victim was driving in Diepkloof, Soweto when she was accosted by suspects who shot at her while inside the car. The deceased’s vehicle crashed into the street light pole and came to a halt.”

He said the nurse was declared dead at the scene.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to come forward.”

