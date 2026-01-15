Gauteng police launch probe after two men are killed in Alexandra

Gauteng police have launched murder investigations following the deaths of two people in two separate incidents on Thursday in Alexandra.

In the first incident, the body of an unidentified man was discovered at the corner of 6th Avenue and Rooth Street.

The deceased sustained gunshot wounds, and police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

Unknown victim found with gunshot wounds

“The body of an unknown male was found with gunshot wounds. And at this stage the motive and events leading to the incident are still unknown,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

“Our members are following up on all possible leads.”

In the second, unrelated incident that occurred at 5th Avenue, another man was found dead outside a room believed to belong to the suspect.

According to police, the incident allegedly followed an attempted break-in.

“It is alleged that the deceased tried to break into the suspect’s room,” said Nevhuhulwi.

“A struggle ensued inside the room, after which the deceased was pushed out. He reportedly fell and later died.”

Suspect arrested in second murder

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Police have confirmed that the suspect has been arrested in connection with the second incident.

Nevhuhulwi urged anyone with information related to either case to come forward.

“We appeal to members of the community who may have witnessed these incidents or have information that could assist investigations to contact the police,” she said.

Investigations into both cases are ongoing.

Two nabbed for Limpopo stabbing murder

In Limpopo, two suspects linked to the murder of a 47-year-old man have been arrested.

This after the man was found fatally stabbed inside his red Ford Ranger vehicle along the gravel road in Ivydale on Tuesday.

According to Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the Vispol police received a complaint of a stabbed victim at the Ivydale plot.

“Upon arrival at the crime scene, they found a red Ford Ranger with Limpopo registration number parked along the gravel road. Furthermore, the victim was sitting on the driver seat with visible stab wounds on his upper body,” said Mashaba.

Emergency medical services were summoned, and the victim was declared dead on the scene.

The preliminary report suggests that the suspects called the victim to meet and discuss price quotations at the crime scene.

It is not clear as to what transpired until the victim was fatally stabbed.

Second suspect recovering after mob attack

“Members of the community allegedly caught one suspect, assaulted him, and later called the police.

“The suspect sustained injuries from the mob attack. He is at the hospital receiving medical care under police guard.”

The deceased was identified as Philip Mabusha, a Zimbabwean national.

“The motive behind the incident is still unknown at this stage. But police investigation is underway,” said Mashaba.

The suspect will appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Friday, on murder charges.

