Gauteng premier Lesufi slams false rumours on jobs programme

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has noted with great concern the images and false voice notes circulating on social media about the Gauteng government’s Nasi iSpani recruitment programme.

Nasi Ispani is a strategic recruitment drive aimed at addressing unemployment and promoting access to job opportunities available within the Gauteng Provincial Government. The programme was launched on Friday.

The programme saw thousands of vacancies advertised. Subsequent to the launch, there has been voice notes and images which seek to discredit the programme.

“In the voice notes it is alleged that the CVs of some of the applicants who applied for the advertised vacancies through the Nasi iSpani campaign at some of the 22 walk-in centres were dumped and will not be processed as per the normal recruitment process,” said the provincial government on Tuesday.

The source of the videos and the images circulating on social media is being investigated by the Office of the Premier to determine their origin, and action will be taken.

“We wish to allay all the applicants’ fears that all the CVs that were received via the jobs portal and at the 22 walk-in centres will be accounted for, and the various departments and entities are currently busy with the capturing process.”

Once this process has been completed, each of the applicants will receive a reference number confirming receipt of their application via SMS over the next two weeks.

“We wish to assure all applicants who submitted their applications physically that their information (contact details and jobs they applied for) was captured on the register they completed after submitting their applications,” said Lesufi.

The premier concluded by saying if they cannot find applicants’ CVs, they will call them and ask them to resubmit before the closing date, which is July 14, 2023.

