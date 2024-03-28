Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers on e-Toll promise

The government has officially scrapped the controversial e-tolling system in Gauteng.

This is according to a proclamation published in the government gazette and signed by transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga.

To be switched off at midnight on April 11 2024

The much-maligned system is set to be switched off at midnight on April 11 2024.

The Gazette’s proclamation outlined the withdrawal of toll declarations for specific sections of national roads. Included are the N4 and R21 highways.

These declarations signify the end of electronic toll points along these routes, effectively dismantling the e-toll infrastructure.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi had previously committed to initiating the process of switching off e-toll gantries by Sunday March 31. He said this in his state of the province address in February.

Lesufi assured the public that discussions with affected parties had culminated in an agreement to make e-Tolls a thing of the past in the province.

Agreement with affected parties and stakeholders

“We had a meeting with affected parties, including the ministers of finance and transport, and reached an agreement. [The agreement was] that by 31 March the formal process to switch off and de-link will begin. And e-Tolls will be history in our province,” Lesufi stated in his address.

The decision to scrap e-Tolls comes after years of public outcry and resistance to the system, which was implemented in 2013. It was implemented to finance the construction and maintenance of Gauteng’s road infrastructure.

The tolling system faced fierce opposition from motorists and political parties alike. They cited its financial burden on residents and its failure to alleviate traffic congestion. The announcement to terminate e-Tolls marks a significant victory for Gauteng residents. It also marks a turning point in the region’s transportation policy.

Details of the declaration

“Withdrawal of toll declaration of national road N4: In terms of section 27(1)(a)(ii) of the SA National Roads agency and National Roads Act (act no. 7 of 1998), the agency hereby withdraw the toll declaration (gazette 352 of 2008) of the section of national road n4: section 1 commencing from the common cadastral boundary of portion 113 of the farm koedoespoort No.325-jr and the remainder of portion 91 of the farm koedoespoort No. 325-jr.

From where it proceeds in a easterly direction along the existing national road N4 section 1 up to 500m east of the intersection of the centre lines of the Hans Strydom drive. And National road 4 section 1 where the existing toll road begins as declared by government notice no. 1162 of 2002.

“The road shall remain a declared national road in terms of government gazette no: 7565 off 1 may 1981,” the gazette reads.

Confirmation of end date

“In terms of section 27(1) (a)ii) of the SA National Roads agency and National Roads Act (act no: 7 of 1998), the agency hereby withdraw the toll declaration (gazette 800 of 2008) of the section of national road R21, sections 1 and 2. This commencing at Hans Strydom drive to Rietfontein interchange (n12): province of Gauteng. This as declared by government notice no’s 30961 of 2008. The road shall remain a declared national road in terms of government notice no’s 30961 of 2008

“The date and time from which the above withdrawal of toll declarations will be effective, shall be 11 April 2024 at 23:59:59,” the gazette reads.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content