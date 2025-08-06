Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi suspends HOD, CFO following forensic audit results

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has suspended the Head of Department (HOD), Nontsikelelo Sisulu, and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mduduzi Malope, of the provincial department of community safety with immediate effect following forensic audit findings.

This was revealed in a media statement released on Tuesday by Gauteng provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga.

“Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has suspended the Head of Department (HOD), Ms Nontsikelelo Sisulu, and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr Mduduzi Malope, of the Gauteng Department of Community Safety with immediate effect, as of 5 August 2025.

Forensic investigation

“The suspensions follow the conclusion of a forensic investigation by the Provincial Forensic Audit Unit within the Office of the Premier, which uncovered financial irregularities in the department. This prompted the Premier to intervene to safeguard the department’s integrity,” said Mhaga.

“The case is part of the 39 forensic investigations reports that the premier made

publicly available last Sunday. The suspensions are a precautionary measure to ensure fair and unbiased investigations,” said Mhaga.

Lesufi said the provincial government is committed to restoring public trust by upholding the highest standards of integrity.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and misconduct. Through proactive and corrective measures, we will strengthen governance. We will ensure the ethical and responsible use of public funds, and safeguard the interests

of Gauteng residents,” said Lesufi.

Broader commitment for transparency

Mhaga said an acting HOD and CFO will be appointed to ensure continuity of service

delivery.

The 39 forensic investigation reports were finalised by the provincial forensic audit unit in the premier’s office. They form part of Gauteng’s broader commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

