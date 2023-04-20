Gauteng Premier to visit families murdered Soweto boys

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will on Thursday, visit the families of two learners who were killed in Soweto.

The two boys aged five and six were reported missing on Wednesday. A search team involving all relevant stakeholders including search and rescue was activated.

But their lifeless bodies were found mutilated on Thursday. One was discovered in White City, while the other was discovered later in Rockville.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela also condemned these gruesome murders in the strongest possible terms.

“It is so disheartening and disgraceful to see such little innocent lives being lost in this hideous manner. It cannot be that no one saw or heard nothing. We are appealing to anyone who may have information about this incident to please report to the police,” expressed Lt Gen Mawela.

