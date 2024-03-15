Gauteng proposes hikes for public sector health services

The Gauteng department of health has proposed below-inflation increases pertaining to standard patient costs charged for hospital, ambulance, and funeral services.

On Thursday, the department stated that an upward adjustment of 4.9% has been made to the rates for the 2024–2025 fiscal year.

Feedback on proposed increase

The department this week said the public’s opportunity to provide written feedback would be extended until March 29. The feedback is on the draft regulations relating to the proposed increase.

According to the department, the Gauteng legislature must approve the new tariffs before they take effect, taking into account all inputs.

It stated that a clear and uniform price structure for patient treatments was supplied by the general patient fee schedule billing system. The system guaranteed an efficient pricing mechanism for public health services. This applies to both as in-patients and out-patients in the system.

All patient categories

The updated fees will apply to all patient categories and medical plans. Also included are and non-subsidised foreign national categories receiving treatment at state health facilities. This will be with the exception of individuals who are exempt from paying fees.

These fees fall into three distinct groups:

H1 — comprises individuals earning less than R70,000 annually and family units earning less than R100,000 annually;

H2 — comprises of individuals earning less than R250,000 annually. Family units earning less than R350,000 annually; and

H3 — comprises individuals earning more than or equal to R250,000 annually. Family units earning more than or equal to R350,000 annually.

Cost of living and inflation rate

“In terms of the revised fees, an individual under the H1 category who calls an ambulance requiring advanced life support will be charged R160. This is R5 more than what they are currently paying,” the department said.

“The same H1 category patient at a provincial hospital and consults a specialist practitioner will be charged R95 per visit. This is compared to R90 they currently pay.”

The department said the adjustments are in line with the annual review process. They also take into account the cost of living and inflation rate.

