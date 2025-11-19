Gauteng Prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke’s unblemished 40-year career laid bare

The legal team for suspended South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Advocate Andrew Chauke has defended his character. They insist that in his four-decade-long career, he has never exhibited recklessness, malice, or any disregard for the rule of law.

This statement was made by lead defence advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi during Tuesday’s proceedings at the Nkabinde inquiry in Pretoria.

Links to high profile cases

The inquiry was established to assess Chauke’s fitness to hold office. And this was after serious allegations linking him to the controversial high-profile cases of Johan Booysen and Richard Mdluli.

He is accused of playing a pivotal role in decisions deemed inadequate or compromised.

Ngcukaitobi, addressing the panel, emphasised Chauke’a extensive contributions to the justice sector prior to his elevation to DPP.

“His history is one of sustained public service and trusted leadership. We ask that you take that into account in listening to the evidence that will be laid. It attempts to portray him as something that he is not,” said Ngcukaitobi.

Ngcukaitobi revealed his upcoming witness, who he said would highlight Chauke’s impeccable professional standing.

“One of the witnesses that will be called is Mr Gerrie Nel, who will testify not only about his interaction with Mr. Chauke when he was at the NPA, but also after he left. Aand the level of professionalism that he has always encountered whenever he dealt with Mr. Chauke,” he added.

Adjournment due to witness statements

The inquiry, however, was forced to adjourn prematurely. This as Ngcukaitobi informed the panel that the statements of the witnesses that they will bring to court have not been authorised by the NPA.

Retired Judge Yvonne Nkabinde said the inquiry has been delayed by a month and a half.

“This is not a matter that should be delayed any further. Nobody should want to be subjected to this kind of uncertainty. And I am sure Mr Chauke as I read in some of his written representations to the President, said he is ready,” said Nkabinde.

He further asked if Ngcukaitobi can work on taking statements from the witnesses that he would like to call to fast-track the process and not delay it any further.

“We should be able to meet the panel’s desire for expedition. We can work on statements, but the three witnesses are ex-NPA workers. And there is a provision in the NPA act that they may not disclose information obtained by them in the scope of their duties without permission.

“Friday we wrote a letter to the NPA stating that we had spoken to the witnesses asking for authorisation. We have not received a response. We would be very keen to receive those authorisations so that those witnesses can sign statements,” Ngcukaitobi responded.

