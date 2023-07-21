Gauteng residents cautioned to keep safe in cold weather

The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged residents to be cautious of the extremely cold weather this weekend.

This after a man died and three others were injured when their heater exploded in Braam Fischer on Thursday afternoon.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has sent condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“We received another call that there was an explosion in Braam Fischer, where one person died and others got injured. Upon deep investigation by the police, we have established that it was a private house and the explosion emanated from a heater,” he said.

Panyaza added that his team are keeping an eye on injured and that they are receiving the medical attention.

According to the EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the cold temperatures have already dropped throughout the province.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution when they are operating heating devices and make sure that they look after fire appliances to make sure that we all prevent fire incidents at home over the weekend,” said Mulaudzi.

He further said they are on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city especially informal settlements.

