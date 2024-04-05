Gauteng social development, NGOs to sign service agreements

The Gauteng department of social development has embarked on a rigorous NPO (non-profit organisation) adjudication process. This paves the way for reviewing and signing of Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with complying and successful NPOs for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Over 1,732 applications received

“Over 1,732 applications were received, collectively tallying an amount of over R11.4-billion in financial requests. An amount far greater than the department’s overall budget of R5.5-billion.

“This meant that panellists had a gruelling task to stretch the budget far and wide in response to the needs presented by NPOs. While realistically remaining within the confines of the budget available, as its impractical to fund the entire R11.4-billion,” said the department in a statement on Wednesday.

It further added that the process to invite eligible NPOs to sign the SLAs is now underway. The process has been centralised to the Department of Social Development (DSD) headquarters. To be coordinated by the accounting officer.

Process previously decentralised, then reviewed

This process was previously decentralised to officials in regional offices. However, it has been found to be in contravention of Treasury Guidelines in terms of delegation of powers.

The contravention resulted in officials signing of millions that are outside of their financial delegations. Thereby affecting internal control systems.

The department has reviewed all such delegations to be aligned to existing Treasury guidelines.

“The financial delegations of the department have also been revised. This to ensure such contraventions to the Treasury guidelines are indeed corrected. And that accountability for such processes rightfully restored. This will be done with the required delegated authority within the department. It will be based on amounts of funding requested and awards decided upon,” the department said.

Various considerations for funding

Many considerations had to be made before the “panellists could decide on whether or not funding could be awarded to applicant NPOs”. This according to the department.

Amongst those considerations were physical verification of the NPO at registered addresses. Also observations of services being rendered and verification of the compliance status with the national DSD database.

As per commitment, successful NPOs are being contacted as of the first week of April 2024. They are to come to head office for signing of the SLAs.

“The department wishes to thank all NPOs for exercising patience during the adjudication period. [It] took place in a very difficult climate of investigations. And peddling of mistruths from those opposed to clean governance,” it said.

SAnews.gov.za

