Gauteng surpasses HIV-prevention jab target in first month

The Gauteng Health Department has exceeded the monthly target in the initial rollout of the HIV-prevention injection, Lenacapavir, also known as Len.

Since early June, more than 6,100 people have been initiated on lenacapavir across the province, said the department in a statement on Thursday.

The injection, which is administered twice a year, provides eligible HIV-negative individuals at risk of contracting the disease with an additional prevention option.

In clinical trials, it showed near 100% protection against HIV and has been hailed as one of the most significant scientific breakthroughs since the advent of antiretroviral treatment.

Expand prevention, end Aids as public health threat

Len’s rollout is part of the country’s efforts to expand HIV prevention interventions and end Aids as a public health threat by 2030.

As part of the first phase, the treatment is currently offered at 133 clinics across Gauteng, said the provincial department.

Tshwane recorded the highest number of initiations at 2 216, followed closely by Johannesburg at 1 981.

“While Lenacapavir offers an important additional option for HIV prevention, it should not be viewed as a replacement for other prevention methods,” cautioned the department.

It has stressed to the public that “the treatment does not protect against sexually transmitted infections other than HIV, nor does it prevent unintended pregnancies.”

Continue practising safe sex, advised the department.

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