Gauteng top cop robbed of expensive goods, cash and firearm

Former acting police commissioner in Gauteng, Major-General Daniel Tommy Mthombeni, was robbed of his service firearm during a daylight robbery in Midrand on Thursday.

Several police detectives, who did not want to be named because they are not allowed to speak to the media, said Mthombeni was visiting a tailor for alterations at Northern Dry Cleaners at the Link Shopping Centre when two armed men pounced.

The robbers, disguised in balaclavas and armed with firearms, demanded cellphones from people who were in the shop. Mthombeni cooperated and handed over his two expensive iPhones.

“After taking the cellphones, the suspects demanded and took Mthombeni’s Gucci bag. The bag contained a Panorama wristwatch, Mercedes Benz car keys, a Clock 25 40 calibre pistol and R2 100 cash. We believe the estimated value of all the items is about R49 100,” said the cop.

Another police officer said the other suspect grabbed Mthombeni and forcefully removed his Patek Philippe wristwatch. The suspects escaped in a silver-grey Hyundai vehicle and are still at large.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author