Gauteng transport crackdown nets arrests and impoundments 

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has reported major law enforcement successes following intensified festive season operations carried out by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI).

According to the department, the operation, conducted between December 22 and 28 2025 across Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, resulted in the discontinuation of 45 vehicles, the impoundment of 30 vehicles, and 27 arrests.

Hundreds of infringement notices

Most of the arrests were linked to serious offences, including drunk driving and bribery.

GTI officers also issued hundreds of infringement notices during the period. They targeted unsafe and unlawfully operating vehicles as part of efforts to improve road safety during the busy festive season.

Public transport compliance formed a key focus of the operation. Law enforcement officials found 187 minibuses operating without licence discs. While 193 drivers were stopped for driving without valid licences.

As a result, 65 minibuses were discontinued from service.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the outcomes demonstrate the department’s firm stance against lawlessness on the roads.

“Reckless driving, drunk driving and corruption will not be tolerated on our roads. Our inspectors remain visible and decisive in protecting road users during this high-risk festive period,” she said.

Zero tolerance to lawlessness

She added that enforcement action against unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers was essential to preventing crashes and improving commuter safety.

“Removing unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers from our roads is a critical intervention to save lives and ensure safe public transport,” the MEC said.

The department said festive season operations would continue as part of its commitment to road safety and law enforcement.

— SAnews.gov.za

