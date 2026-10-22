Gauteng woman appears in court for ‘kidnapping herself’

A Gauteng woman accused of staging her own kidnapping to trick her family into paying R40 000 in ransom money has appeared in court after her extraordinary scheme unravelled, when her relatives could not afford to pay for her supposed freedom.

Ntombifuthi Mavis Rumo, 37, appeared briefly in the Kwa-Thema Magistrates’ Court on Thursday,

She stands accused with two other people of conspiring to orchestrate her own abduction.

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Instead of being held hostage by ruthless kidnappers, Rumo allegedly participated in a plot designed to squeeze money from her unsuspecting relatives.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the bizarre scheme was hatched on October 7 when Rumo, Bonginkosi Mndebele, 27, and another suspect allegedly met to discuss their financial difficulties.

Their proposed solution was to stage Rumo’s kidnapping and demand ransom from her family.

The trio allegedly contacted her relatives, claiming she had been kidnapped and demanding money to secure her release.

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However, the plan hit an unexpected obstacle when the family could not afford the ransom. Five days later, on October 12, Rumo was allegedly dropped off along Vlakfontein Road, with her family instructed to collect her.

But what was supposed to look like a dramatic escape from captivity eventually attracted police scrutiny.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said investigations into the reported kidnapping resulted in Rumo’s arrest on October 20.

Her husband had brought her to the police, where she subsequently identified Mndebele to investigators.

Both accused face charges of defeating the administration of justice.

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Mndebele did not attend Thursday’s proceedings because he was hospitalised.

The case was postponed to October 29 for bail investigations and Mndebele’s appearance. Prosecutors intend to oppose bail for both accused.

The third suspect has not yet been charged.

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