Gautrain hauled to court for axing bus drivers on ‘wildcat strike’

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is taking the Gautrain to court for an alleged unfair dismissal of bus drivers.

This comes after bus services of the parastatal were indefinitely suspended with immediate effect on Monday.

Upon investigation, this publication was informed by a reliable source that the buses’ licence discs have not been renewed since 2022.

Speaking to Sunday World on Thursday, Thobani Nkosi, who is Samwu’s regional secretary, confirmed the source’s statement.

Nkosi said a Samwu delegation met with the employer on Wednesday, and the company admitted that its buses have expired discs and are not roadworthy.

He said the management has promised to fix the problems.

“The reason the employees resorted to work stoppage was that they could not operate buses in that state. We have seen the buses,” said Nkosi.

“If they continued working, their lives were going to be at risk, and this was compromising their licences because they get tickets and the company forces them to pay for those [traffic fines].”

Nkosi further stated that this is an unfair dismissal.

“Tomorrow, we are going to the Labour Court. The case has been falling to deaf ears.”

Illegal work stoppage

However, Gautrain spokesperson Dr Kesagee Nayager refutes the allegations that Gautrain has been transporting commuters on buses with expired discs.

According to Nayager, not all Gautrain buses have active working licences; however, all are completely registered with legal licenses and roadworthy certificates.

“We are in discussion with the Department of Roads and Transport to expedite the issuance of these operating licences,” she said.

Nayager told Sunday World that the bus services were suspended on Monday due to workers who embarked on an illegal work stoppage.

She further confirmed that those workers have been issued notices of dismissal, and management is in discussion with Samwu about the dismissal.

“The work stoppage and dismissal of workers have impacted the bus service. We have been operating a limited bus service at all stations aside from Rosebank, Sandton, and Rhodesfield.”

Nayager appealed to passengers using the bus service to and from Rosebank, Sandton, and Rhodesfield to make alternative transport arrangements until further notice.

