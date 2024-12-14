Gautrain to offer seamless travelling to Chris Brown concert

Gautrain will make travelling easier for those attending the Chris Brown two-day concert. The Gautrain will run a dedicated late-night service for concert goers and provide a bus shuttle service between Park Station and FNB Stadium.

The standard Gautrain service will end at 8.30pm. But a dedicated late-night service will resume after the concert, with the last train departing Park Station at 12 midnight. Standard Gautrain train, bus, and parking fares will apply.

Integrated public transport plan

The service forms part of an integrated public transport plan. The plan includes various transport operators in the province, in order to accommodate the large crowds expected.

Gautrain Management Agency CEO, Tshepo Kgobe, highlighted that the Gautrain is carrying out its core business. That of providing an efficient public transport service, not only for work, business and school — but also for large-scale social, sport and lifestyle events in Gauteng.

“The integrated public transport service to and from the Chris Brown concert will alleviate road congestion and road accidents. It will encourage greater utilisation of public transport services over private vehicle use,” said Kgobe.

Details of the Gautrain service are as follows:

Bus shuttle service between Park Station and FNB Stadium

– ⁠First bus from Park Station to FNB Stadium departs at 11am

– ⁠Last bus from FNB Stadium to Park Station departs at 11:30pm

– ⁠Last train from Park Station departs at 12 midnight

Big Concerts, the event’s organisers, this week assured that safety measures have been significantly increased. They revealed that they have taken extensive precautions to ensure a secure experience. Visible security personnel throughout the premises and additional lighting to illuminate the outer areas of the stadium are part of these measures. Concert-goers urged to plan ahead Concertgoers are advised to plan ahead. Big Concerts encourages early arrival to avoid queues and congestion. Several transport options will be available. These include Park-and-Ride services, the Gautrain, e-hailing services, and available parking. A temporary Park-and-Ride station will be set up within walking distance of the stadium. Security personnel will be deployed to assist attendees.

