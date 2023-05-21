News

Gay couple’s court victory a watershed moment in Namibia’s history

By Mbalenhle Zuma
South African-born Daniel Digashu and Namibian Johann Potgieter entered into a romantic relationship in 2010. / Supplied

A South African gay man and his Namibian spouse scored a landmark victory
after they forced the Namibian government to recognise same-sex marriages registered outside of the former South African colony.The watershed judgment was handed down this week at the Supreme Court of Namibia following the couple’s seven-year long battle in the courts.

