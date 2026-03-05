Gayton McKenzie denies hiding travel costs, blames ‘clerical error’

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has pushed back firmly against accusations that he concealed the costs of his official travel, saying the claims are politically driven and stem from an administrative error rather than any attempt to avoid accountability.

Addressing reporters at Freedom Park on Wednesday, McKenzie said suggestions that he had withheld information from Parliament were unfounded.

“The ActionSA says I have hidden my travel costs, where? I want to make it categorically clear that I have not done that. We have given Parliament all the information,” he said.

‘Sinister narrative’

McKenzie criticised what he called a recurring narrative around ministerial travel.

“Every time opposition parties want to be relevant, they say the minister’s travel is luxury travel. There is nothing luxury about all of the work we are doing,”.

He added that the trips were aimed at advancing South Africa’s sport, arts, cultural and investment interests.

His remarks follow criticism from Dereleen James, who accused both the minister and his deputy, Peace Mabe, of sidestepping accountability in their response to a parliamentary question.

In a statement, James said the minister had “once again chosen evasion over accountability” by failing to provide a full cost accounting for what she described as more than 20 “luxury, taxpayer-funded trips”. She further characterised the reply as “a bloated travelogue masquerading as a clear answer” to a request for a comprehensive breakdown of expenses.

Travel expenses scrutinised

The parliamentary question sought detailed information on all domestic and international travel undertaken by the minister and deputy minister since May 28 2025.

James called for the purpose and justification of each trip, along with total costs disaggregated by category, including flights, accommodation, ground transport, meals and incidental expenses.

She also requested a per-person breakdown for accompanying staff, as well as additional once-off expenses such as visa fees, travel insurance and conference registration costs.

In his written reply, McKenzie outlined 12 international trips in 2025. These included visits to Egypt and Brazil for the CAF Champions League final and a Brics Ministers of Sport meeting; Namibia for bilateral engagements connected to the Robben Island programme honouring Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo; and the UK for LIV Golf engagements and discussions with Formula One Management about a potential Grand Prix bid.

He also travelled to New Zealand for a Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks, and to Russia to participate in the United Cultures Forum.

‘Processing error’

In a subsequent media statement the Ministry claimed that the controversy arose after a detailed Excel annexure containing the full cost breakdown was not forwarded to the questioner due to what it described as a “completely unintentional clerical error” during Parliament’s internal processing.

The Ministry said the annexure had been submitted as part of its official response and that Parliament had acknowledged the omission and undertaken to circulate the document.

“At no stage did the minister or the Ministry seek to withhold any information. On the contrary, the Ministry provided a comprehensive and transparent accounting of the travel undertaken,” the statement read.

The Ministry said it remains committed to full transparency and cooperation with parliamentary oversight processes.

Queenin Masuabi