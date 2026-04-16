Gayton McKenzie, GOOD Party break ranks to defend Julius Malema after jail sentence

Unlikely voices have emerged in defence of EFF leader Julius Malema after his five-year prison sentence, with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie and the GOOD Party sympathising with the firebrand opposition leader.

McKenzie has responded to the sentencing of Malema with a message of sympathy, choosing not to engage with the substance of the court’s ruling.

In a post on X, McKenzie said he would not comment on the judgment itself, instead extending his prayers to Malema and his family.

He highlighted the often-overlooked impact that imprisonment has on relatives and close associates.

“I will not be giving any comment regarding the sentencing of Mr Malema except to pray for him and his family.

“Prison is tougher on families. I don’t celebrate when tragedy befalls people, even my enemies,” he said shortly after the sentencing.

Malema was sentenced on several counts linked to firearm-related offences at the East London Regional Court on Thursday.

Unlawful possession of firearm

Magistrate Twanet Olivier later granted leave to appeal the sentence but refused leave to appeal the conviction, meaning his guilt stands for now while the punishment heads to a higher court.

The court imposed a five-year prison term for count one and an additional two years for count two, both tied to reckless endangerment. However, this is a concurrent sentence.

For counts three, four, and five, he was fined R20 000 each or face six months’ imprisonment for every unpaid fine.

The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as discharging a firearm in a built-up area without valid justification.

Two counts of reckless endangerment, involving risk to people or property, formed the basis of the custodial sentences.

Support for Malema has also come from Andile Lungisa, an ANC national executive committee member and an ally who served alongside him in the ANC Youth League.

“You are my brother; you have always supported me and my family. My prayers are with you and your family,” said Lungisa on X.

These expressions of solidarity stand in contrast to reactions from the DA, which has framed the sentencing as a demonstration of accountability.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the ruling, saying it underscores the importance of consequences for criminal conduct.

“I welcome the sentencing in the matter relating to Julius Malema’s illegal use of a firearm,” he said.

Hill-Lewis stressed that firearm-related offences must be dealt with firmly, particularly given South Africa’s ongoing struggle with violent crime.

“Gun violence is out of control in South Africa, so any crime involving illegal gunfire is extremely serious. It’s important to punish illegal firearm crimes harshly,” he said.

Turning firebrand into a political martyr

He added that consistent enforcement of the law is essential to rebuilding trust in the justice system.

“Only when people understand that there are consequences for crime will we get gun violence under control in South Africa.

“The sentence also sends a clear message that in South Africa nobody is above the law. Today is a good day for the rule of law in South Africa,” he said.

The GOOD Party warned that harsh punishment could turn the firebrand opposition leader into a political martyr.

The party founded by Patricia de Lille said while Malema must be held accountable, the justice system must avoid appearing to weaponise punishment for political effect.

The comments came after the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape sentenced Malema to an effective five years behind bars in the long-running firearm discharge case linked to a 2018 rally incident.

In a statement on Thursday, GOOD secretary-general Brett Herron said the rule of law must apply equally to everyone, including powerful politicians and opposition figures.

“The bedrock of any functional democracy is the principle that the law applies equally to all,” said Herron.

“This includes those who hold significant political power and those who lead major opposition movements.”

But he cautioned that state power must be exercised fairly and without hidden agendas.

“Justice must not concede to public pressure or to achieve political ends, whether the individual in the dock is Jacob Zuma, Helen Zille, or Julius Malema,” he said.

Call for steeper sentence criticised

Herron took aim at prosecutors’ earlier call for a far steeper sentence.

“In the case of Mr Malema, while it is correct that he be held accountable for his actions, the state’s request for a 15-year custodial sentence appeared performative rather than restorative,” Herron said.

“It was a sentence the state knew well would never be imposed by a court for such a crime.”

He said the five-year sentence itself risked creating damaging political symbolism.

“In a constitutional democracy, the law must be a shield for the public and a stabiliser for society. It is important that the application of the law, without fear or favor, does not martyr a political figure.”

Herron added: “We must hold our leaders to the highest standards of conduct, and it is right that Mr Malema is held to account. However, the five-year prison sentence feels harsh.”

The intervention is politically striking because GOOD is not aligned to Malema’s politics and has often occupied a centrist reform lane in South African politics.

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