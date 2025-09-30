Gayton McKenzie pulls plug on Arts in Schools Programme leaving 300 artists jobless

Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has officially suspended an arts initiative known as the Arts in Schools Programme.

The flagship project was designed to nurture young artistic talent while providing employment for musicians and educators across South Africa.

Sources confirm that McKenzie’s decision has already left around 300 musicians without work, raising concerns about the future of arts development in schools, the sustainability of creative programmes, and the department’s broader commitment to cultural education.

An artist who benefited from programme said: “McKenzie is seemingly destroying everything in the industry.

“I was receiving a stipend through the Arts in Schools project. Now that it’s halted, I’m back to square one with no job.”

Questions raised by MPs

Joe McGluwa, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on sport, arts, and culture, confirmed that parliament had raised questions about the programme’s status but had yet to receive answers from the department.

“We met with the department regarding this issue but did not get a direct response. Last year, during an oversight visit, the continuation of this programme was confirmed,” said McGluwa.

“But now, there appears to be a discontinuation, along with financial concerns. As a committee, we are still waiting for clarity on the status of Arts in Schools.”

For the 2024/2025 financial year, R20 302 867.17 had been allocated to the Arts in Schools Programme.

Notably, in September 2024, McKenzie defended the initiative in parliament, stating that it “addresses capacity constraints in public schools by placing professional or semi-professional artists in schools to assist teachers with creative arts subjects, including music, dance, drama, and visual arts”.

Preserving cultural heritage

Introduced over a decade ago, the programme placed professional and semi-professional artists directly in classrooms, enriching learners’ education while offering artists much-needed employment and professional experience.

Beyond its educational benefits, the initiative was praised for preserving South Africa’s diverse cultural heritage and creating opportunities for emerging artists.

With its suspension, serious questions remain about whether the department is shifting priorities and what this decision will mean for learners and the broader arts sector moving forward.

Questions were sent to the department, including its director-general, Cynthia Khumalo, but no response had been received by the time of publication.

