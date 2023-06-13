GBV at its worst … woman left brain damaged, wheelchair-bound

Sivenathi Toto’s life changed for the worst after she was attacked by her boyfriend’s rival in an alleged gender-based violence (GBV) revenge attack.

The 23-year-old woman from George in the Western Cape is now spending her days nursing a brain damage, impaired speech, and has been wheelchair-bound since August 2022.

Reports say she was assaulted by Shaun Madonono, who allegedly broke into her home in Lawaaikamp after losing a fight to the woman’s boyfriend.

Action Society, a civil rights organisation, said Madonono assaulted Toto before dragging her through the streets, where the beating continued until she became unconscious.

Madonono was arrested and released on bail a day later.

Family spokesperson Nosikhumbuzo Mhlaba, who is angered by what had happened, said the attack harmed her cousin’s health.

“He put her in a bakkie and dumped her body at the dumping site behind a petrol station,” said Mhlaba.

“A petrol attendant discovered her there. After the incident, Sive’s health deteriorated. The severe injuries led to a stroke, loss of speech, brain damage and limited mobility.

“She only makes two sounds, one when she is happy and the other when she disagrees. It is so sad,” she added, saying she still does not understand why the suspect is out on bail.

“He was arrested on 27 August and was granted bail on 28 August. How can they allow a man that did this to a young woman to be granted bail?”

Action Society’s Kaylynn Palm said what happened to Toto is extremely sad.

“Action Society will continue its fight to ensure the attackers of women and children do not get bail and that the justice system starts acting swiftly and severely towards these criminals.”

Madonono returns to court on August 7 when the matter will be moved to the regional court in George.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.