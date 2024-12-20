GBV command centre officially relaunched, goes live

The Department of Social Development’s Gender-Based Violence Command Centre (GBVCC) is officially operational again. This marks a significant step forward in the fight against GBV and femicide (GBVF).

The department had terminated the contract and appointed a new service provider. This was after a protracted battle with the initial service provider due to non-delivery,

The service was relaunched at 10am on Wednesday, December 18, with voice call capabilities restored as a priority to meet urgent needs.

Urgent need to resuscitate voice services

“Due to the urgent need to resuscitate the services of the GBVCC, the department had to prioritise making voice services available. This means callers reporting incidents of GBVF will be able to do so by calling the command centre,” the department said in a statement.

Victims of GBVF can now call the GBVCC on 0800 428 428. They will get immediate support and counselling from qualified social workers, available 24/7.

The centre’s advanced geo-location capability will soon be reinstated. This is pending approval from the Information Regulator under the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

This feature will allow the GBVCC to track victims’ locations. It will ensure faster response and linkage to additional government services.

POPIA Act

“The department will approach the Information Regulator for an exemption to allow the GBVCC to track the victims. This includes potential victims of GBVF. The service aims to enable the department to provide the unique service of the GBVCC to geo-locate victims of violence. The… exemption is in terms of S37(1)(a) of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA),” the department said.

Other contact options such as SMS, Please Call Me (USSD), Web-link, and WhatsApp will be gradually rolled out. This will haappen in the first quarter of 2025, broadening access to these critical services.

The GBV Command Centre was launched by the department in November 2013. It was launched to provide immediate care, support and counselling to victims of violence. This support is rendered by qualified social workers for 24 hours. Victims are also linked to other services of government.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content