Gender commission warns social media users against lionising Ngizwe Mchunu

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) has blasted the growing glorification of controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu, warning that the social media cheerleading around his homophobic remarks exposes the dangerous underbelly of South Africa’s online culture wars.

While public outrage simmers, Mchunu’s star power seems undented. In the same week that his remarks drew a national backlash, he found a welcoming platform on one of South Africa’s biggest digital stages — Podcast and Chill with MacG.

Hosted by MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, the show — which boasts more than 1.5 million subscribers — aired its pre-recorded Thursday episode featuring Mchunu just hours before the CGE released a scathing statement on Saturday evening.

Mukwevho, known for pushing the envelope on gender issues and allowing controversial guests to speak without restraint, gave Mchunu space to repeat cultural arguments that many regard as hate speech.

“We love them. They are our brothers. When we meet them at parties, they leave us with makeup and we have to explain to our wives that it was not her, but him, who is her,” Mchunu said on the podcast, prompting uncontrollable laughter from the host and studio crew.

Gender body not amused

The CGE, however, was not amused. Its spokesperson Javu Baloyi said the commission was “deeply disturbed” by the way Mchunu’s comments continue to be celebrated on social media.

“Mchunu continues to have a public platform, both physically and virtually, from which such dangerous narratives are amplified,” said Baloyi. “The online responses supporting his utterances are indicative of the patriarchal, sexist, and misogynistic underpinnings that persist in our society.”

Baloyi warned that hate speech “not only endangers the lives of queer people but also erodes public trust in state institutions such as the police and justice system.”

The commission, a Chapter 9 institution constitutionally tasked with protecting gender rights, called on government, civil society, and the courts to take stronger action against hate speech and discrimination.

“It is not for Mr Mchunu or any individual to determine the cultural belonging of queer people,” Baloyi added. “This incident must serve as a moment for national reflection to reaffirm our shared humanity.”

Complaints related to gender discrimination, including against Mchunu, can be sent to gender-enquiries@cge.org.za or via WhatsApp on 083 284 2567.

As the digital applause drowns out accountability, South Africa once again faces a defining question: When does free speech become a weapon?

