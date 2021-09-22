Generations The Legacy’s Ditebogo scoops young performers award

Johannesburg- Generations The Legacy’s Ditebogo Ledwaba recently scooped the Outstanding Young Performer award at the Royal Soapie Awards.

Ditebogo is well known for her role of Mbali and has clearly made an impression in the entertainment industry.

The Outstanding Young Performer award is one of the newly added categories at this year’s awards.

20-year-old Ditebogo is not only an actress but she is also a YOTV presenter on SABC 1.

She made her first television debut in 2018 after being cast for Umuhoza on Beautifully Broken.

In 2020 she became prominent after being cast for her role of Mbali on Generations The Legacy.

Ditebogo also features on Mnet’s Lioness where she plays the role of Lesedi.

Speaking to Sunday World Ditebogo shares her excitement on winning a Royalty Soapie Award.

“I am beyond words, I am still letting it sink in, I strongly believe that I owe it all to God. winning the award has given me the validation that I have been waiting for,” she said.

“Going forward this will help me continue to grow and make me more confident in everything that I do. I am excited for what is to come and the opportunities that come with winning this award,” she concluded.

Ditebogo aims at working harder going forward to reach her potential and hopefully get more recognition as time goes by.

