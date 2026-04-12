Geordin Hill-Lewis takes over as DA leader

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has elected Geordin Hill-Lewis as its new federal leader, marking a fresh chapter for South Africa’s second largest party.
Hill-Lewis, who currently serves as the mayor of Cape Town, was officially announced as the party’s new leader following a closely watched federal congress in Gallagher Convention Centre on Sunday.
Shift towards younger generation
His victory signals a shift towards a younger generation of leadership, with the party placing its hopes in his ability to broaden its appeal ahead of the next national election.
The atmosphere at the congress was electric as delegates gathered to decide who would steer the DA through an increasingly complex political landscape.
Cheers erupted as Hill-Lewis took to the stage, smiling but composed, as he thanked party members for their confidence in him.
Unity pledge
In his acceptance speech, he struck a hopeful tone, promising to unite the party and take its message to every corner of the country. He spoke of building a DA that is open, energetic and ready to govern, while acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead.
The position of fedederal chairperson went to Solly Msimanga, who beat Western Cape contestant Ivan Meyer. Solly Malatsi came out as the third deputy federal chairperson, while Siviwe Gwarube made it as first deputy federal chairperson. The position of second deputy federal chairperson went to former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.
- Geordin Hill-Lewis was elected as the new federal leader of South Africa’s Democratic Alliance (DA).
- Hill-Lewis is the current mayor of Cape Town and represents a younger generation of party leadership.
- His election aims to broaden the DA’s appeal ahead of the upcoming national election.
- The leadership change occurred during a highly anticipated federal congress at Gallagher Convention Centre.
- Hill-Lewis pledged to unite the party, energize its base, and expand its reach nationwide.