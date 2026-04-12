Geordin Hill-Lewis takes over as DA leader

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has elected Geordin Hill-Lewis as its new federal leader, marking a fresh chapter for South Africa’s second largest party.

Hill-Lewis, who currently serves as the mayor of Cape Town, was officially announced as the party’s new leader following a closely watched federal congress in Gallagher Convention Centre on Sunday.

Shift towards younger generation

His victory signals a shift towards a younger generation of leadership, with the party placing its hopes in his ability to broaden its appeal ahead of the next national election.

The atmosphere at the congress was electric as delegates gathered to decide who would steer the DA through an increasingly complex political landscape.

Cheers erupted as Hill-Lewis took to the stage, smiling but composed, as he thanked party members for their confidence in him.

Unity pledge

In his acceptance speech, he struck a hopeful tone, promising to unite the party and take its message to every corner of the country. He spoke of building a DA that is open, energetic and ready to govern, while acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead.