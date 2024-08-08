German doctor detained for killing elderly patients

BERLIN – A 39-year-old doctor has been detained in Berlin, Germany, on suspicion of four counts of manslaughter, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who works for a nursing service, is alleged to have killed four female patients in their homes in June, according to the Berlin police and public prosecutor’s office.

Read more:

Teacher arrested, caretaker dies by suicide after pupil’s murder

Killer cop gets life for murdering his wife and her siblings

Police said the doctor, a specialist in palliative care, was brought before a magistrate on Tuesday after being taken into custody.

He is also alleged to have attempted to cover up the offences with arson, successfully starting fires in three of the flats.

Victims between 72 and 94 years old

The four victims were between 72 and 94 years old, police said.

It is currently unclear how they were killed.

One of the patients, an 87-year-old woman was resuscitated by emergency services but later died in hospital.

In one case, the man is alleged to have killed a 76-year-old woman in her flat in the Berlin district of Neukölln.

Read more:

Insurance murder case of Alberton nurse postponed

EC teacher accused of murdering teenage lover guns for bail

He then failed to set fire to her apartment, before informing her relatives that he could not get in. This is because she was not answering the doorbell.

The man is not the only doctor to have been detained in Berlin in recent months.

In April, a former cardiologist at Berlin’s Charité hospital was convicted of killing two seriously ill patients. The dotor had use lethal overdoses on his patients in 2021 and 2022, according to the Berlin Regional Court. – dpa

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content