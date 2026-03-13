Germany phases out nuclear while African, European, Asian countries ramp up adoption

After a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Berlin, Merz said he shared European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s assessment that the German move away from atomic power was a strategic mistake.
‘I regret that’
Renewable power backup
Merz’s government has committed to the construction of new gas-fired power plants to serve as “backups” for renewable sources such as solar and wind power.
The comments came as von der Leyen unveiled her plans to expand nuclear energy production, including the deployment of SMRs, to ensure an affordable and climate-friendly electricity supply in the European Union.
“In the last years, we’ve seen a global revival of nuclear energy and Europe wants to be part of it,” von der Leyen said on Tuesday at the second international summit on nuclear energy in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris.
Last year CGTN reported that China and members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which include Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are teaming up to explore future peaceful nuclear energy use.