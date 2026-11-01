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Ghana says Russia to back 2 000 MW nuclear plant, deepen ties

By Reuters
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama entering a hall for talks at the Russia-Africa Summit.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama enter a hall before the beginning of their talks on the sidelines of the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow, Russia, on October 30, 2026. /Reuters

Russia has agreed to work with Ghana on developing a 2 000-megawatt nuclear power plant after talks at the Russia-Africa Summit, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Saturday.

• The project is aimed at strengthening energy security and industrialisation, Ablakwa said in a statement on X.

• The announcement came a day after Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, said it was in talks with four African countries, including Ghana, on large nuclear power projects.

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• First held in 2019, the Russia-Africa Summit is part of a concerted push by Moscow to deepen economic ties with Africa through energy cooperation.

• The two countries also agreed to deepen defense ties through a new pact covering assets for Ghana’s military.

• Ablakwa said Russian President Vladimir Putin had barred the participation of Ghanaians in Russia’s war in Ukraine, including through irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.

• Other commitments included support for Ghana’s agriculture sector and increased scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia.

  • Russia has agreed to collaborate with Ghana on a 2,000-megawatt nuclear power plant project to enhance energy security and industrialisation.
  • This agreement came after discussions at the Russia-Africa Summit, with Rosatom confirming talks with Ghana and three other African countries on large nuclear projects.
  • The Russia-Africa Summit, first held in 2019, is part of Russia's strategy to strengthen economic ties with Africa through energy cooperation.
  • Ghana and Russia also agreed to deepen defense cooperation via a new pact covering assets for Ghana’s military.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin prohibited the participation of Ghanaians in the war in Ukraine, including irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.
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Russia has agreed to work with Ghana on developing a 2 000-megawatt nuclear power plant after talks at the Russia-Africa Summit, Ghanaian Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Saturday.

• The project is aimed at strengthening energy security and industrialisation, Ablakwa said in a statement on X.

• The announcement came a day after Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, said it was in talks with four African countries, including Ghana, on large nuclear power projects.

Advertisement

• First held in 2019, the Russia-Africa Summit is part of a concerted push by Moscow to deepen economic ties with Africa through energy cooperation.

• The two countries also agreed to deepen defense ties through a new pact covering assets for Ghana's military.

• Ablakwa said Russian President Vladimir Putin had barred the participation of Ghanaians in Russia's war in Ukraine, including through irregular recruitment or voluntary enlistment.

• Other commitments included support for Ghana's agriculture sector and increased scholarships for Ghanaian students in Russia.

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