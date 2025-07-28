Ghost, deregistered firms ‘score’ R2.9bn KZN schools nutrition tender

As the KwaZulu-Natal schools nutrition tender scandal deepens, it has now been alleged that ghost and deregistered companies scored tenders from the provincial department of education.

It has also been alleged that some of the companies that scored tenders were not tax compliant, and some did not even submit bids, but they scored from the R2.9-billion programme.

This is according to the National School Nutrition Programme Service Providers Association, which first blew the whistle regarding the alleged corruption that marred the tendering process, where companies linked to ANC leaders in the province scored tenders.

“The association highlights that despite raising repeated concerns, it has been deliberately excluded by the office of the premier from making formal submissions, undermining transparency and public accountability,” the association said.

“Key findings include ghost companies, deregistered entities, and non-tax-compliant bidders being included in the award list.

“Awardees that failed locality requirements and others that never submitted bids. Politically exposed persons and officials — from DDGs to clerks and their close protectors — fronting companies that benefit from the tender. Bid documents that remain sealed, indicating predetermined awards.”

Association threatens legal action

Furthermore, the association said that it has learnt that, despite these findings, the education department in KwaZulu-Natal intends to proceed with the award.

If that happens, it will obtain a court interdict to stop the process.

“The association warns it will bring an urgent high court application to cancel the tender and seek to transfer administration to the provincial treasury under the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act], as has been done in other programmes.

“It will also pursue punitive damages and personal cost orders against any officials who authorise the irregular award.

“The association holds metadata proving political circulation of the award list [first drafted on 16 July and revised on 18 July] and will release full details, including company names and politically exposed persons, once court papers are filed,” it added.

The spokesperson of the department, Muzi Mahlambi, said the concerns should be directed to the provincial treasury, which has opened its doors to probe any claims of wrongdoing.

“The bidders submit to the treasury all the issues that they have; the treasury will acknowledge receipt of their disputes and deal with them accordingly,” Mahlambi said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content