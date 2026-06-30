Ghost town in Sunnyside as anti-illegal immigration march reach migrant hub

What is usually one of Pretoria’s busiest neighbourhoods, bustling with foreign nationals running salons, spaza shops and small businesses, fell eerily silent on Monday as anti-illegal immigration protesters descended on Sunnyside.

Many businesses commonly operated by foreign nationals had already shut down their shutters hours before the marchers arrived.

The neighbourhood, often teeming with activity, resembled a ghost town.

For many of the protesters, Sunnyside represented what they described as a “drug lord’s den” and a symbol of what they believe is the state’s failure to deal with illegal immigration.

‘Abahambe’

As demonstrators entered the area, chants of “Abahambe!” (they must leave) echoed through the streets. Yet there were few visible foreign nationals for the protesters to confront, with many apparently opting to stay away from public spaces as the march unfolded.

But some brave foreigners decided to stand at their balconies and observe the march.

The protest was part of a nationwide mobilisation calling for tougher action against illegal immigration, with organisers declaring June 30 as the deadline for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa.

The demonstration began at Church Square in Pretoria’s CBD, where hundreds of protesters gathered before marching through the city towards Sunnyside under a heavy police presence.

Call for stricter border controls

Waving South African flags and carrying placards demanding stricter border controls and stronger immigration enforcement, protesters sang struggle songs and repeatedly called on government to deport undocumented foreign nationals.

As the procession moved through the city, it attracted growing support from members of the public. Some South Africans joined the march, while others lining the streets applauded, waved flags and echoed the protesters’ chants of “Abahambe!”

Others, however, shouted derogatory slurs, including the term “kwerekwere”, a xenophobic insult directed at foreign nationals.

Organisers including March and March and Operation Dudula say the demonstrations are intended to pressure government into acting decisively against illegal immigration, arguing that undocumented migrants are contributing to crime, unemployment and pressure on public services.

‘We know where to find you’

Sthembile Simelane, the Tshwane co-ordinator for March, told Sunday World they would be handing over a memorandum of demands to executive mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya at the Sunnyside Police Station.

“What we are saying is that all the [undocumented] immigrants who are being harboured here illegally in this country, in this city particularly, ‘Mabahambe’.

… To them we are saying we know where to find you. We are asking the mayor and the law enforcement officials to exercise their executive duties and deport these [undocumented] immigrants. By virtue of being here illegally, they are criminals; they should be treated as such. And our country must be ridden of these criminal elements,” Simelane said.

The June 30 mobilisation has been promoted by several anti-illegal immigration groupings across the country, which have framed the date as a symbolic deadline for government to intensify immigration enforcement.

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