Gift of the Givers springs to action amid rising quake death toll

Gift of the Givers search and rescue teams are headed to Turkey and Syria to assist with relief efforts, the humanitarian aid group confirmed on Tuesday.

This after the two neighbouring countries were hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and dozens of aftershocks on Monday, leaving more than 4 800 people dead, thousands of others injured, and an unknown number trapped in the rubble.

Raed Ahmed, head of Syria’s national earthquake centre, said the quake was “the biggest recorded in the history of the centre”.

According to media reports, a multi-story apartment building with people inside was among the 5 606 structures that were reduced to rubble in Turkey, while Syria experienced dozens of buildings collapsing in its archaeological sites in Aleppo.

“Our staff in Syria and Turkey awoke to a terrifying tremor at 04h10 today [Monday], a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck various villages and cities in both Turkey and Syria,” said the Gift of the Givers.

“Our teams rapidly evacuated children from our Bayt Kareem child care centre in Gaziantep, Turkey, while in Darkoush our medical teams were on full alert to respond. The casualties started arriving with 25 deceased and more than 100 injured and they are pouring in.

“The casualties in both countries are expected to increase exponentially as freezing cold, rain, and snow are hampering search and rescue efforts.”

The group said it was contacted by the Turkish ambassador to South Africa, Aysegul Kandas, and consul-general in Cape Town, Sinan Yesildag, amid concerns about the rising death toll.

“Gift of the Givers only responds if a call is made by the affected country for international assistance. Not only has the call been made, but we have been contacted directly by the Turkish ambassador to South Africa, Aysegul Kandas, and by the consul-general in Cape Town, Sinan Yesildag, to assist in this huge disaster. They will facilitate all the arrangements in Turkey.

“Our SA ambassador to Turkey, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, has also requested our intervention. Currently, our team members including Dr Naeem Kathrada and Colin Deiner, head of Western Cape provincial disaster, are in a meeting with the Turkish consul-general and the general manager of Turkish Airlines, Muhammed Soner Aydin. We will be meeting the Turkish ambassador and [officials from the] Department of International Relations and Cooperation later today,” it said.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has warned that the death toll is most likely to increase as much as eight times, as rescuers find more victims in the rubble.

