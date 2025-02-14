Gigaba calls for thorough probe into deaths of SANDF soldiers

The co-chairperson of the joint standing committee on defence, Malusi Gigaba, has called for a comprehensive probe into the circumstances that led to the deaths of 14 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Gigaba said this as he and the co-chairperson of the committee, Phiroane Phala, participated in the handing over ceremony of the mortal remains of the deceased.

“South Africa, as part of the African Union [AU], subscribes to the AU’s Agenda 2063, which aims to silence the guns and provide a framework of diplomacy, conflict resolution, and sustainable development to ensure peace on our continent,” said Gigaba.

“It is on this basis that we continue to support the deployment of the SANDF as a diplomatic tool for peace-building on the continent.”

He said a thorough investigation is necessary to understand the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the 14 soldiers and prevent a repeat.

Obligation that cannot be abandoned

The committee reiterated that participation in peacekeeping missions is an obligation that cannot be abandoned.

Phala said: “We appreciate the work done by the department, United Nations, SADC [Southern African Development Community], and the SANDF to repatriate our gallant soldiers back home for their final burial.

“The committee has always believed that while the process is complex, everything should be done to return the remains to the country. We remain grateful that this has finally happened despite the delays.”

The joint standing committee on defence also welcomed the repatriation of the remains of the soldiers.

On a rainy Thursday evening, the SANDF held a handover ceremony and memorial service for the deceased, who were slain in January.

The handover ceremony and memorial service took place at Swartkop Air Force Base in Pretoria after the remains of the soldiers arrived on Wednesday at 6.25pm.

The purpose of the ceremony was to give the soldiers’ remains to their relatives, who attended both occasions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the families were seated inside a white tent during the handover ceremony.

Members of the SANDF, along with SANDF Chief-General Rudzani Maphwanya and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, joined Ramaphosa.

Families to receive remains of loved ones on Friday

There were widows inside the tent with black veils over their faces and family members with blankets over their shoulders. Some of the family members were seen sobbing, overcome with grief, and wiping their tears as they watched the remains of their loved ones arrive.

The South African flag was draped over the caskets containing the soldiers’ remains as the SANDF members carried the caskets into Avbob vehicles.

The remains are expected to be transported to the families on Friday morning.

Of the 14 slain soldiers, eight are from Limpopo, three from Free State, and one each from the North West, the Eastern Cape, and the Northern Cape.

The slain soldiers are Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola, Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Corporal Matome Justice Malesa, and Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani. Others are Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo, Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi, Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele, Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi, Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe, and Private Peter Jacobus Strydom.