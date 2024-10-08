Girl, 5, testifies how father butchered pregnant mother to death

A five-year-old girl has successfully testified in court about witnessing her father hacking her mother to death.

The brave young girl had witnessed her pregnant mother being mercilessly killed by two men, among them her biological father.

The Greytown magistrate’s court this week heard the girl’s testimony. It was convinced that the minor had a good recollection of the tragic events that unfolded in 2019.

The young girl told the court how she watched the two cousins butchered her mother to death with a panga.

Testified how her father killed pregnant mom

“In convicting the men, the court found the child to be a reliable witness as she was able to identify the attackers. And she relayed details of the incident,” explained National Prosecuting Authority KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Kara on Tuesday.

According to the evidence brought before the court, at the heart of the murder plot was a love triangle.

The 28-year-old man was in a relationship with the deceased. Due to the abusive nature of the relationship, the woman broke up with him. In addition, she obtained a protection order against him. The five-year-old turned state witness was conceived during the relationship.

“They overpowered the woman and hacked her with a panga and bush knife. She and the unborn child died following the attack, which lasted approximately half an hour,” read the charge sheet before the court.

Enraged by ex being pregnant with new partner’s child

The key mover, who was the first accused, is believed to have been driven by rage that his ex was nonchalant. Also that she had no desire to rekindle their love. Instead, she went on to fall pregnant with another man’s child.

In a fit of rage, the man is believed to have solicited the services of his 21-year-old cousin. This in order for him to help carry out the murder, which took place in the village of uMsinga, KZN midlands.

Armed with a panga and a bush knife, the two cousins in December 2019 stormed the woman’s homestead. They broke the door open. The two then attacked the woman, who was heavily pregnant, using the weapons. They hacked and stabbed her, killing her and her unborn child.

Co-accused stopped him from killing his daughter

The 28-year-old is believed to have attempted to kill their daughter, but he was stopped by his co-murderer. The five-year-old was able to flee and notify neighbours of the ordeal.

The two men subsequently handed themselves over to the police. The court also heard how the minor had suffered an irreparable mental breakdown. She had to contend with regular nightmares.

South Africa has continued to battle violence meted out against women, mainly from their intimate partners.

