Girls aged 13, 15 among mothers who delivered Christmas babies

Hospitals across South Africa celebrated the arrival of 575 new-borns on Christmas Day. However, the Department of Health has raised concerns over teenage pregnancy.

A 13-year-old was welcomed into motherhood at Seshego Hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said: “We have been made aware of a young girl aged 13 who gave birth to a child at Seshego hospital.

“The members of Seshego SAPS Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) have been tasked to visit the hospital to get more information about the family of this minor and the matter will be thoroughly investigated,” Mashaba told Sunday World.

KwaZulu-Natal had three 15-year-olds giving birth on Christmas day, while a 16-year-old from North West was counted among the mothers who gave birth.

Gauteng is the leading province with the highest number of births.

Gauteng saw highest number of births

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that 184 babies were born on Christmas Day, with 105 boys and 79 girls.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko expressed joy for over Christmas Day babies welcomed around Gauteng hospitals. She also handed out gifts to the new mothers.

“I think what we must be doing as the Department of Health is to encourage the parents to immunise their children. That is why we give them their certificates from Home Affairs and the Road to Health. This is so that every month they must go to the clinic. And if they miss that month, they must make sure they look around for clinics,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

She sad the department runs programmes that act as an outreach to mothers struggling to go to clinics or have missed an appointment.

Immunisation programmes and renovated female wards

Nkomo Ralehoko also encouraged the new mothers to breastfeed. She emphasised that the breastfeeding awareness programme will continue running in the new year.

The MEC also opened a newly renovated female medical ward at the Tembisa Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni. The renovations included ventilation, flooring, roofing, increased number of oxygen points, and nursing call system, among other things.

Eastern Cape claimed the second spot with 104 new-borns. Among these, 57 were boys and 47 were girls.

Limpopo recorded 84 births

Limpopo followed with 84 births recorded, including 44 boys and 40 girls. Meanwhile, the North West province welcomed 50 babies.

KwaZulu-Natal recorded 47 births with 21 boys and 26 girls. Mpumalanga followed with 34 babies. It counted 20 boys and 14 girls. The Northern Cape saw 30 births, including 14 boys and 16 girls.

The Free State welcomed 24 new-borns, including 15 boys and nine girls. And the Western Cape reported 18 births, with eight boys and 10 girls.

This is a developing story.

