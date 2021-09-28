Girls from widow-headed homes forced into marriages

Johannesburg – Siziwe Zwane, the mother of a 16-year-old girl, who was abducted on her way to school under the pretense of the customary practice known as ukuthwala (forced marriage) has highlighted the vulnerability of widow-headed households to the act.

Zwane from the rural village of Bergville in KwaZulu-Natal in the far Midlands district told Sunday World that ukuthwala had been on the increase.

She detailed how young women of school-going age were forced to constantly look over their shoulders, terrified that the older men and their accomplices might hunt them down.

Author



Sandile Motha