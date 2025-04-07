News

Give that Sundowns fan a Nobel Peace Prize for saving a life! 

By Sunday World
They may be among them a bunch of arrogant and an entitled fans but there is this one Mamelodi Sundowns fan who earned the respect of South Africans at large when he saved a life from being potentially lost. 


Tuesday may have been April Fools Day, but the Esperance fans really did take the events on the pitch a tad too seriously, staring a fight over the outcome of a football match. 

In the ensuing fracas one fan thought the best way to escape the mayhem was to use the rails of the upper-level stands to a saver section and leave the fighting hooligans behind.  

He had almost made it to safety but was literally hanging on for dear life with a tenuous grip of the railing.  

However, a good Samaritan from the 57 (Sundowns fans, to the uninitiated) – Siboniso Masango – sprang to action, putting aside petty football rivalry to rescue a fellow human being. 

 Shwa takes off her expensive doek off to this superman, who lived by the declared mantra on the Downs jersey – Ubuntu-Botho, what Mzansi is all about. 

