Glimmer of hope as government implements measures to accelerate water recovery

Government has announced a series of measures to fast-track the recovery of water supply in Gauteng following recent disruptions.

The province has over the past few months been battling with disruptive water cuts, with some suburbs going without water for weeks. Water tankers do not seem to be helping, as communities continue to suffer severe water cuts, weeks on end.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi this week was at pains to explain how the crisis affects everyone. He said during an address that even government officials are not spared the water crisis.

Ongoing crisis in the province

He came under fire when he said he has been forced to go bath at a hotel due to water cuts. The premier was forced to apologise after residents accused him of being insensitive with the hotel remark.

There is now hope, if what the Presidency has announced, sees implementation.

According to the Presidency, Rand Water has restored operations to full capacity. However, municipal systems — particularly in the City of Johannesburg — remain under strain due to low reservoir levels. Also due to heightened demand during the heatwave, ageing infrastructure, and water losses averaging 33%.

To accelerate recovery, government is implementing several interventions. These include controlling system recovery and load shifting. Deploying water tankers to affected areas, and providing technical support to municipalities.

Water Task Team to the rescue

The measures follow Friday’s meeting convened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Water Task Team, with ministers and senior officials. The meeting was to assess water supply challenges across Gauteng.

The Water Task Team was briefed that electro-mechanical failures at Rand Water pump stations, along with a major pipe burst in late January, temporarily reduced bulk water supply.

“Government expects supply to progressively stabilise over the coming week, subject to reduced demand. Water security remains a national priority. And the Water Task Team will continue to monitor implementation and enforce compliance where necessary,” the Presidency said.

Meanwhile, a team of ministers has been engaging on the ground with Gauteng provincial leadership and municipalities. Particularly Johannesburg municipality, where plans are underway to resolve the water crisis.

The Deputy President is also expected to visit Johannesburg next week to monitor the interventions.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content