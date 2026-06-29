Global stars, local fashion and Johnnie Walker Blue Label meet at The Ascots to paint the Hollywoodbets Durban July Blue

International Grammy-nominated artists Bryson Tiller, Masego and Swae Lee will mingle with local music and fashion greats at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July, as The Ascots prepares to take over the southern lawns of the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on 4 July 2026.

The line-up includes South African stars Cassper Nyovest, Shekhinah, Elaine and Tresor, and curated sets by Akio and Durban-born Asvnte, making The Ascots one of the most talked-about and anticipated destinations at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Blending premium hospitality with music, fashion and entertainment, The Ascots promises guests a full-day experience designed around comfort, atmosphere and style. From refined lounge spaces and premium beverage service to curated dining experiences, the premium hospitality village is built to offer guests far more than just a place to watch the races.

On the day, Johnnie Walker Blue Label will take pride of place at The Ascots village through Blue Society, a platform dedicated to celebrating individuals who have mastered their craft through bold ambition, creativity and a commitment to excellence. Inspired by the spirit of Keep Walking, Blue Society shines a light on modern cultural pioneers whose journeys reflect the values of craftsmanship, progress and audacious mastery. From globally acclaimed artists such as Bryson Tiller, Swae Lee and Masego to influential African creatives like Tresor, the lineup at Ascots embodies the relentless pursuit of excellence that sits at the heart of the Blue Society ethos.

Throughout the day, guests can expect a series of curated moments inspired by rarity, craftsmanship, creativity and the modern expression of African excellence. Through immersive experiences, elevated hospitality and cultural storytelling, Johnnie Walker Blue Label will celebrate the artistry, vision and dedication that sit behind every extraordinary achievement.

Says Banele Msimanga from Johnnie Walker: “Our partnership with The Ascots at the Hollywoodbets Durban July reflects Johnnie Walker Blue Label’s commitment to celebrating craftsmanship, excellence and exceptional experiences. The Ascots brings together the very best of culture, music and entertainment, making it the ideal platform to connect with discerning consumers and celebrate those who continue to push boundaries. We are proud to be part of an experience that embodies contemporary luxury while creating unforgettable moments for our guests.”

Located within Greyville Racecourse, The Ascots offers one of the Hollywoodbets Durban July’s most sought-after premium village, bringing together premium hospitality, fashion, entertainment and cultural influence. Against this backdrop, Johnnie Walker Blue Label will create an elevated VVIP experience in the Sky Bar that reflects the brand’s enduring commitment to craftsmanship and modern luxury.

Book your ticket for the exclusive Ascots experience

The Lawns ticket, priced at R2 750, grants access to the shared premium marquee experience. The Ascot Terraces Private Lounge is available at R100 000 for a table of 10, while the Johnnie Walker Blue Sky Club package, priced at R150 000 for a table of 10, offers elevated hospitality with uninterrupted racecourse views and premium service throughout the day.

Join celebrities, fashion lovers, music fans and racing enthusiasts at The Ascots, a premium hospitality village experience inspired by the elegance and theatre of Royal Ascot.

At The Ascots, the Hollywoodbets Durban July experience promises to extend beyond the track and become a premium world of music, fashion and atmosphere under canvas. Tickets are available through www.howler.co.za, for bookings for The Johnnie Walker Blue Sky Club, please email info@theascots.co.za.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content