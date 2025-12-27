Global study ranks South Africa as world’s most generous nation

In a world often measured by wealth and economic might, South Africa has claimed a far more profound title: the world’s most generous nation.

A landmark global study by digital financial service provider Remitly has revealed that the spirit of Ubuntu among South Africa’s more than 64 million people is not just a concept but a lived reality, propelling the country to first place.

By moving beyond mere financial giving and measuring the heart of human connection —empathy, emotional support, patience, and a willingness to put others first — the research found South Africans lead the world in everyday kindness, beating out 24 other nations.

With a top score of 51.57 out of 60, the study confirms that for millions here, community-centred care is a shared value, making generosity a national signature.

SA beat US, Canada, UK and Australia

The study assessed more than 4, 500 people across 25 countries in the world. It measured generosity through broader human behaviour. These include empathy, emotional support, patience, kindness and a willingness to put others first. South Africa came tops. It beat the likes of the Philippines, the US, Ireland, Canada, Portugal, Greece, the UK, Australia and Mexico.

Remitly used the Interpersonal Generosity Scale (IGS). This is a psychological tool measuring generosity beyond money. It focused on giving time, energy, attention, and emotions to others. And this relates to relationships, research developed by Christian Smith and Jonathan P. Hill.

Participants were asked how strongly they identified with statements linked to supportive and prosocial behaviour.

Higher scores indicated populations that consistently display kindness, empathy and helpfulness.

Based on the study, South Africans were strongly identified with statements highlighting the value of others’ happiness. As well as the importance of community-centred behaviour.

Remitly’s vice president of marketing for EMEA and APAC, Ryan Riley, said that the research showed that generosity extends far beyond financial giving.

Kindness, empathy beats money

“Generosity is often seen purely through a financial lens, but our study shows it’s much more than that. The countries that rank highest aren’t just those who give the most money. It’s those where people consistently show up for others with kindness, empathy and everyday acts of support,” Riley said.

Riley also said that Remitly sees this spirit in action daily among customers who work abroad to support loved ones back home.

“It’s reflected in the culture of countries like South Africa and the Philippines. This is where caring for your community is a shared value rather than an individual choice. If you’re planning on making the move to a new country, immersing yourself in the local community and showing your generous side could be a great way to get involved. It will help forge new and meaningful relationships,” he said.

