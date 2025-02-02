Globlersdal farm murder suspect in jail after 8 years on run

One of two men who skipped bail on a farm murder charge in Groblersdal eight years ago has been rearrested.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

According to police, a group of men attacked a farmer and his family on August 6 2017.

They assaulted him to death while his family had to be admitted to hospital for their injuries.

Four suspects were arrested two days apart

On the same day, police arrested two men, and another two two days later for the crime.

All appeared in court on August 8 and were eventually released on bail.

On the day they were expected back in court, one of the accused died. Another was later discharged by the court so only two men remained on trial.

Their trial was transferred to the Polokwane High Court with August 23 2017 set as the date for their appearance. Instead, they absconded.

Warrants of arrest were issued when the men failed to appear in court

Warrants for their arrest were issued but they remained at large until January 26, when Tobias Moyo (51) was rearrested. The foreign national was arrested in Etwatwa in Daveyton, on the East Rand. He appeared in the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, January 28 when the case was postponed to Monday, February 3. Police are still on the hunt for his accomplice identified as Fanie Sergio Makwakwa (31). The men face a charge of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, unlawful possession of firearm, and ammunition. Anyone with information on Makwakwa can contact Groblersdal Detective Commander Lieutenant Colonel Edrick Mukwevho on 082 303 9927, Detective Constable Isaac Lebyane on 065 907 5141, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. Such information can be given anonymously via the MySAPS App. Viral Eastern Cape ‘woman abuser’ arrested An Eastern Cape man who went viral after footage of him assaulting two women in Elliotdale on Thursday, has been arrested. Police say the 29-year-old was arrested after the women opened a case on the same day. He is expected in the Elliotdale Magistrate’s Court on Monday February 3. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said police continue to tirelessly investigate gender-based violence cases and protect the victims. “We appeal to all communities to report any incidents of GBV to their nearest police station or to Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Together, we can create a safer and more just society for all,” she said. Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content