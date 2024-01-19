Gloves off in court as Godongwana sues Mdwaba for R1 million

The Joburg High Court has reserved judgment on finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s R1 million damages claim against businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba over allegations of a R500 million kickback for a government tender.

Injured reputation

Godongwana made an urgent application to the court to seek a declaratory order against Mdwaba, an interdict to stop him from publishing the allegations in the future, and a monetary claim of R1 million for injury to his reputation.

The matter arises from Mdwaba’s allegations, first disclosed in an interview with Sunday World Engage, that three ministers were allegedly involved in soliciting a bribe through intermediaries.

The alleged bribe amounted to 10% of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF’s) R5 billion job-creation agreement with Mdwaba’s Thuja Capital.

In follow-up television and radio interviews, Mdwaba mentioned Godongwana among the alleged culprits, along with employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi and higher education minister Blade Nzimande.

He also mentioned the ANC secretary general, Fikile Mbalula. Nxesi has since applied to the court to set aside the agreement between Thuja and the UIF.

Case not urgent

Mdwaba argued in court on Thursday that the case was not urgent because Godongwana failed to explicitly set forth the circumstances under which he rendered the matter urgent and the reasons for his claim that he could not receive substantial redress through an ordinary application in due course.

Alternatively, the urgency was self-created, adding that Godongwana should have brought the application sooner.

His lawyer, Advocate Phazha Ngandwe, argued that for urgency to be granted, Godongwana must demonstrate that he had a clear right being violated; there must be an injury actually committed or reasonably apprehended; and there must not be similar protection available to the applicant by any ordinary means or remedy.

‘Godongwana’, according to Ngandwe, sought to interdict Mdwaba from events that had already happened or were occurring in the future, which were unknown and uncertain.

“The matter cannot be urgent because the proverbial ‘horse has already bolted out of the stable’. The application is therefore presumptuous and speculative.”

Footage is being shared on social media

Godongwana’s lawyer Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi disagreed. He said Mdwaba had repeated the same false and defamatory statements. “The interview footage is still being shared on various social media platforms,” added Ngcukaitobi.

Ngcukaitobi said that due to social media reach, more and more people will believe Godongwana was corrupt and untrustworthy. “Therefore, the order sought has the effect of preventing further damage to Godongwana’s name and the office that he holds. Unless Mdabwa is made to retract the defamatory statements, the public will continue to believe that Godongwana is corrupt,” he said.

Turning to the merits of the application, Mdwaba told the court that his statements in the interviews were not mala fide and he had no intention during the interviews to defame anyone, and he believed he had not done so.

He said that he engaged in the interviews in good faith, without the intention of injuring Godongwana’s reputation, as he was of a reasonable belief that the information shared with him by the ministers’ intermediaries on or about May 19, 2023, and subsequent meetings was true and correct.

Public interest

Mdwaba said he conducted the interviews in the public interest to inform the public of the information shared with him. He wanted to reveal what he suspected were acts of corruption based on the information provided to him.

Ngcukaitobi said this version suggested that Mdwaba was a whistleblower. “But the contrary is true. He is, in fact, a malicious, disgruntled businessman.” He claimed that Mdwaba only made the information public on November 7 of last year because Nxesi had, at that point, stifled his business ambitions.

“So he had this malicious rumour for five months, and he did nothing about it. And then, only after his business was stopped, he tried to put pressure (on the government) using this information.”

He went through the elementary requirements of a defamation claim and told the court that Godongwana’s case checked all the boxes. This included whether the allegations made were defamatory, whether there was an intention to injure, or whether it was a fair comment.

Ngcukaitobi said that even after Mdwaba was served with a letter of demand, he continued to repeat the allegations and refused to retract. “So the entire defamation analysis is complete… There is no defence.”

“He tried here to run the defence that says I’m just republishing a rumour. But we know the law. The republication of a rumour is exactly in the same position as the originator of the rumour. When it was still within them, nobody cared. But as soon as it came out, it became defamatory because defamation requires publication.”

Godongwana also applied for a punitive cost order against Mdwaba, saying he was “a disgruntled businessman who is trying to leverage these allegations for private interest.”

Judge Dario Dosio reserved judgment.

